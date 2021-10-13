Nothing justifies the Nobel Prize in Literature to Abdulrazak Gurnah for the book I read – 10/12/2021 – Marcelo Coelho

I was lucky this time. The Nobel Prize for Literature was announced last Thursday, so I had time to read a book by Abdulrazak Gurnah, this year’s little-known winner.

Writing in English and professor of literature at a British university, he was born in Zanzibar. If I didn’t know anything about Gurnah, I must say about this archipelago that its existence, up until the last week, wasn’t the right one for me either.

I had the idea of ​​a more or less fictional place, like Xanadu or Shangri-lá, a meeting point, who knows, between Vasco da Gama and Aladdin.

Google takes me to an African island in the Indian Ocean, right next to Tanzania, which in my times as a stamp collector was called Tanganyika. It is a highly touristic place, able to rival the Seychelles or Dubai.

More concretely, in the case that interests us, Zanzibar freed itself from British rule in the 1960s; a bloody process (between 5,000 and 12,000 dead) installed Soviet hegemony there.

“Gravel Heart”, or heart of gravel, a novel by Gurnah published in 2017, deals with the effects of this event on the family of teenager Salim, who is the story’s narrator.

From a literary point of view, I found nothing there that would justify the award of the Nobel. The text is full of generic descriptions, with no sign of any proper perception of reality.

It’s all like a routine account, or a letter we are obligated to write to the family telling us what we did last month.

The human interest of the book is probably what counted the most for the award committee, and there is more to comment.

The population of Zanzibar is Muslim, which in the novel does not mean any fundamentalism; religion seems, there, to be above all a way to accept one’s destiny.

It’s a traditional society, of small merchants in houses with wood stoves, that knows the typical modernization of the 1960s: radios playing American music, a rock band here and there, the advent of color TV, women learning to drive a car.

This process, and the political violence that accompanies it in counterpoint, is not much different from what happened in Latin America at the same time. But Latin American novels generally seem to deal with the subject with more exasperation. They focus more closely on the figure of dictators, or else they surrender to allegory and the fantastic.

In “Gravel Heart”, the arbitrariness of the rulers is felt only by its consequences in the protagonist’s family. A grandfather, an Islamic scholar, flees to Dubai with his wife and daughters. Her eldest son, without much of a profession, insists on staying in his native land, and (not to tell too much of the story) retreats into a depressive and silent revolt.

Salim, his son, also doesn’t have much to do with his life and ends up emigrating to England, and vegetates in the routine of a sloppy student and underpaid worker.

The main interest of “Gravel Heart” is perhaps to show characters who stand halfway between the immigrant and the political refugee.

I can imagine that the immigrant, in general, arrives in a foreign country with a clear objective, and if he is fleeing poverty, his survival instinct works as an engine to keep going, without too much time for homesickness and depression.

The case of the political refugee is much more difficult — he is unlikely to have a “blueprint” for the time he will be spending abroad. It will have to fight for its own existence, not from the perspective of growing “from scratch”, like the immigrant, but from a debt, a deficit, a “less than zero”.

The immigrant, we might think, had nothing or little; the refugee already had his life established, and was torn from it.

But there are a multitude of intermediate cases, and this novel by Abdulrazak Gurnah shows, in the first person, the situation of a young man who has little to expect either from his native country or from the adopted land. At the same time that it depends on the family, it is disconnected from it—and the family itself is already a thing without real unity or influence.

It could, in fact, be the portrait of any teenager, immigrant or not, Muslim or not. Perhaps the young man is often an expatriate of himself—now without a childhood, and without a very clear place to fix his future: Xanadu, Shangri-la, Zanzibar who knows.