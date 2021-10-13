Older Person Without Heart Disease Should Not Take Daily Aspirin Preventive Stroke or Stroke, US Agency Suggests | Health

People over 60 years old without heart disease should NOT take daily doses of aspirin as a preventive measure for a heart attack or stroke, advised on Tuesday (12) the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent advisory body in the United States (learn more about this agency at the end of the article).

The group of experts argues that taking aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke in this age group entails an increased risk of bleeding — a risk for which the habit would not be worth it. The favorable recommendation for the daily use of aspirin in small doses DO NOT CHANGE for those who have had a stroke or a heart attack, as long as in low doses.

for people in the range between 40 and 50 years old, aspirin consumption may still have a small benefit against heart attack or stroke — as long as the patient has no history of bleeding, experts say. for those who have over 50 and under 60, the American medical group warns that there is little clear data on risks and benefits..

These recommendations for aspirin use apply to people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, or other conditions that increase the chance of a heart attack or stroke—and who, therefore, adopt medical strategies to lessen such risks.

Still, Dr. John Wong, a specialist at Tufts Medical Center, warned the Associated Press news agency that people should talk to their doctors about starting or stopping aspirin treatment. — regardless of age.

The position of the group of experts reverses an old recommendation: that the daily use of aspirin would be worthwhile to prevent a heart attack or stroke in people over 50 and 60 years of age. The drug was also advised to prevent colorectal cancer — that’s another recommendation that dropped according to the recent update.

Aspirin, the popular name for acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication used primarily to relieve pain, most commonly in the head. However, by acting as an anticoagulant, it reduces the chance of obstruction in blood vessels — and, therefore, would help fight stroke and heart attack.

However, even in small doses, aspirin has risks: mainly of bleeding or ulcers in the digestive tract.

Who gave the recommendation?

The suggestion came from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). It is an independent, consultative body—that is, it is not directly linked to US authorities.