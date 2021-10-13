Opponents of the CNMP PEC show rigor of the inspection body

The Federal Police annually opens at least 243 disciplinary proceedings. Strictly, it dismisses an average of 20 of its people per year. The Ethics Court of OAB-SP, in the last three years, received 23,810 representations. Punished 3,157 lawyers. Of the total, 1,931 were suspended, 504 were censored and 111 were excluded from the profession.

Headquarters of the National Council of

Public Ministry in BrasiliaSérgio Almeida/CNMP

The National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), to face the fame of bunker of corporatism, in the debate on the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment that alters the body, announced last April that it opens, on average, 17 disciplinary proceedings per year. In 15 years, 22 members of the MP were fired. In the MPF, the maximum penalty applied was suspension. In 237 procedures, the CNMP punished – the vast majority with warning and censorship – 138 members.

This year, under the command of Inspector General Rinaldo Reis, the Council opened 17 disciplinary administrative procedures (PADs) and, until this Tuesday (12/10), only three cases have been tried, with one acquittal and two monocratic filings. It cannot be said that the Public Ministry applies the rigor with which it treats neighbors at home. Public body charged with the indictment, the MP severely punishes thirteen times less than the PF — to compare comparisons of close size.

In a similar period, the National Council of Justice, since 2006, opened 140 disciplinary procedures and punished 118 until last year — 104 judges and 14 civil servants. There were five dismissals and 66 mandatory retirements.

The Public Ministry has nearly 13 thousand members. The Brazilian Judiciary, just over 18 thousand judges. The Federal Police, considering all career positions, has about 12 thousand people — over 2,700 in the administrative career (special position plan). In law, it is estimated that the number of activists will reach 1.2 million professionals, of which 350,000 are in São Paulo.

Luís Antônio Boudens, president of the National Federation of Federal Police Officers, does not complain about the rigor when it comes to cutting his own flesh. “Does not compromise with corruption. Protectionism and corporatism are bad for any institution”. For him, the credibility of the PF is due to this zeal and “the requirement of higher education for all career police positions, from 1996 onwards”.

Click here to read the opinion of the special commission

Click here to read the PEC report on the CCJ

PEC 5/2021