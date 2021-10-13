Opposition in Chile calls for impeachment of Sebastián Piñera for case revealed by Pandora Papers | World

Chile’s opposition deputies began, on Wednesday (13), the procedures to open an impeachment process for President Sebastián Piñera.

He is accused of having committed possible wrongdoing by selling a mining company. Details about this operation were revealed by the Pandora Papers.

This month, the Chilean Attorney’s Office said it would open an investigation into the possibility of bribery and violations of tax rules at the sale.

The Pandora Papers are a set of documents that were revealed by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalism. The material reveals transactions made in countries that are considered tax havens and where there is banking secrecy.

Among the documents, there is one that apparently describes the sale of the Dominga mine, from which copper and iron ore are extracted.

The sale took place in 2010, when Piñera was in his first term as president. Before he was a politician, he was a billionaire businessman. The company is linked to his family.

The leak caused controversy in Chile because it suggested the deal was contingent on approval of a favorable regulatory environment.

The Court had already examined the terms of sale of the mine in 2017 and found nothing wrong.

Jaime Naranjo, an opposition deputy, is one of those organizing the impeachment process. According to him, Piñera violated the Constitution.

Piñera denied that he committed wrongdoing. He argued that all the details of the contract were contained in the process already analyzed by the Court, and that no irregularities were found.

There are presidential and legislative elections in November. Pinera is not a candidate in these elections.

The impeachment process would need 78 votes in the Chamber of Deputies to advance.