Ore widens decline with new steel restrictions in China

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore has increased losses on the perception that the recent increase in demand from steelmakers will not be sustained due to China’s measures to limit steel production until next year.

Singapore futures fell nearly 10% in two days after rising 50% in just three weeks, reflecting increased demand from Chinese mills looking to secure supplies amid a week-long holiday in the Asian country. Investors are once again focusing on an uncertain scenario in the face of growing pressure from China to reduce production by steelmakers.

In new measures to ensure cleaner air, mills in northern China are expected to cut crude steel output by at least 30% year-on-year between Jan. 1 and March 15, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said. in a statement. They are also expected to meet existing targets for lower production in the provinces for the rest of this year, according to the ministry.

China is also facing a worsening energy crisis, which has reduced industrial production and threatens to affect economic growth. Coal futures contracts hit another record on Wednesday as heavy rains impacted mine supply. Concern about the Chinese real estate sector due to the financial problems of the developer China Evergrande also weighs on the demand for steel.

“The iron ore market is finding a new balance,” said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac Banking. Prices are likely to fall over the next two years as China’s steel production will stabilize rather than re-grow and supply will increase. The bank cut its year-end forecast from $125 to $110 a ton, and lowered the end-2022 forecast from $100 to $90.

In September, China’s iron ore imports were down 1.9% from a month earlier, to 95.61m tonnes. Still, exports picked up overall, defying expectations of a slowdown amid the country’s energy crisis that prompted factories to cut production.

In Singapore, iron ore dropped 5.8% to $120.25 a ton, but recovered to $122.55 at 4:29 pm local time. Futures in Dalian closed down 5%. The session was also bearish for rebar and hot rolled coil futures in Shanghai.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related