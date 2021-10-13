Padilha talks about the taxi driver who asked him about Mais Médicos and true slavery

In a conversation with Fabrício Rinaldi at Sabadão DCM, federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) told a story of when he caught an Uber who questioned him about the Mais Médicos program and the real slavery.

The PT member recalled that in a race that would cost around R$ 25.00 before the pandemic, the driver asked about the program: “Didn’t you know that part of the money of more doctors stayed in Cuba? Don’t you think this is absurd? Slavery, right”.

Padilha responded by questioning how much money would be left with Uber for the total of the race. “About R$8.00”, said the driver. “If you flat tire, do you pay? Did you put gas? Do you pay insurance?”, countered Padilha. As expected, the answers were affirmative. “I’m showing that everything I paid was less for him than at Mais Médicos in relation to Cuban doctors,” he emphasized.

dreams and slavery

Padilha even questioned whether the driver’s desire had always been that. Uber then denied it, saying that he is an unemployed engineer.

“Look at your reasoning. A young man from a poor family in Cuba has the opportunity to become a doctor, with the entire course financed by the Cuban health system, with a contract in Brazil of 30% to 35% for expenses in the country, 35% as a fund for his family and around 30 % to the Ministry of Health as if it were a tax. The difference between you and this doctor is that he dreamed of becoming a doctor”, he joked.

“Are you saying that he is being wronged and not you who are working with something he did not want?”, questioned the deputy. “Yeah but I’m free, he’s not,” he replied.

“What kind of freedom do you think you have?” he asked again.

