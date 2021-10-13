Paes promises to recognize the Catholic Church as the owner of Christ the Redeemer

The commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Christ the Redeemer this Tuesday was marked by promises to end the dispute waged by the Archdiocese of Rio and the federal government for ownership of the area where the monument is located. In a speech during the celebration at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mayor Eduardo Paes stated that he will recognize the land as belonging to the Church, which sent the municipality a “request for land title regularization of specific interest (Reurb-E) in a permanent protection area” in September.

— I publicly assume the commitment that we, through mechanisms created by the federal legislation itself, will be, from the claim presented by Christ the Redeemer, recognizing the legitimacy and ownership of that space for Mitra. This is so that Christ can always represent a place of the profession of faith and, above all, open to all visitors – said Paes.

Then, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, who also attended the 90th birthday mass, raised the flag of peace.

— I come here to transmit a request from the President of the Republic, who wants to bring a definitive solution to the area of ​​the Sanctuary of Christ. Last week, I had a meeting with the president, and he asked for special attention. With special support from everyone and Mitra, we will find this solution to bring harmony – he promised, without giving details.

The attempt at reconciliation comes after the Ministry of the Environment managed in court to take control of the souvenir shops and the restaurant at the foot of the statue, until then rented by the Church. The dispute was even more heated when Father Omar Raposo, rector of the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary, was barred from entering the monument by inspectors from the Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio), last month. The religious was going to perform a baptism in the chapel at the foot of the statue. The Archdiocese registered an incident at the police station.

In the application filed with the city hall on the 28th, the Archdiocese asks for the “land legitimation” or the “legitimation of ownership” of the top of Corcovado, based on federal law 13.465, of 2017. The request says that, “although today the monument transcends religiosity and has become an icon of an entire country, its fundamental Catholic nature cannot be mischaracterized”.

It also details how the faithful helped build the statue, and cites a decree from the 1960s that would guarantee the donation of the area to the Catholic Church. The federal government, however, claims that the instrument is no longer valid. In the text, the Archdiocese also accuses managers of the Tijuca National Park — where Corcovado is located — of trying to “deprive the religious use of Christ the Redeemer, contrary to the Federal Constitution”.

Lawyer specialized in urban law, Vinicius Custódio explains that land regularization in urban areas is in fact a municipal competence. But despite admitting that he does not have all the details of the case and, therefore, cannot judge accurately, he believes that this dispute would not apply to the new legislation.

— The Reurb is a set of legal, urban, environmental and social measures aimed at the incorporation of informal urban centers into the urban territorial planning and the title of their occupants — explains Custódio, adding that informal urban centers presuppose the existence of real estate units, which , at first, would not be the case of the Christ.

Because of the rain, the anniversary celebration was transferred from Christ the Redeemer to the Cathedral, in the center, where the Archbishop of Rio, Dom Orani Tempesta, celebrated Holy Mass.

— We Cariocas have learned to look at the Redeemer often covered with clouds, but we know that the image is there. We are in a time of pandemic, but already looking with optimism and confidence, with immunization and the times to come. From the dark clouds that we had last year and that are decreasing this year, we also want to see the presence of the Lord in our lives, and of hope and confidence – said the religious.

Governor Cláudio Castro stated that the celebration of 90 years takes place in a moment of hope:

— Christ represents the faith and resilience that we need to have in this moment of recovery and, God willing, the end of the pandemic. It is a time of hope, reconstruction and a new life.

In addition to the mass, the Commemorative Medal of the 90 Years of Christ the Redeemer and the Special Postal Block in Homage to the Monument of Christ the Redeemer were launched this Tuesday. The set of postage stamps consists of four original works by the Brazilian artist Oskar Metsavaht. There was also a presentation by the Smoke Squadron, which flew over the monument.

In the vicinity of the Cathedral, assistance services were offered to the faithful, such as the removal of identity cards and haircuts.