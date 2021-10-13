PagSeguro: after the action collapsed with a possible rule on prepaid cards, the company highlights that BC’s agenda is an opportunity

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The day before, PagSeguro shares rose 14.18% on Nasdaq, to ​​US$ 36.96, after two days of sharp decline. On Monday, assets fell 11.5% after a 19% drop on Friday, with news that the Central Bank opened a public consultation to place a 0.5% limit on the interchange fee (ICT) charged on the radar in transactions with prepaid cards.

On average, the ICT currently practiced in prepaid cards is 1.5% –3 times greater than the limit intended by BC. PagSeguro is the listed Brazilian company that has most of its revenue exposed to this tariff.

Itaú BBA points out that, if implemented, the projection is of a total effect of R$ 308 million on the expected net income for 2022, or a reduction of 14.8% in the consolidated net income forecast.

Analysts pointed out that the possibility of a cap on interchange fees has been an ongoing discussion among market participants for some time, but they did not expect such a shift to occur before 2021.

Amid the strong volatility of shares, PagSeguro sent a note last Tuesday (12) to the market commenting on possible regulatory changes related to exchange rates for prepaid cards.

The company said that it sees the continuity of BC’s agenda to foster competition as positive and an opportunity, conveying the message that prepaid cards are just one of several products that are part of its strategy.

“We welcome the company’s optimism about PagBank’s opportunities in the future, although we believe its monetization may require greater risk-taking by the company with credit products and/or other financial products that require higher acquisition/engagement costs. customers, to offset the potential short-term impact related to prepaid card revenues”, assesses BBI.

