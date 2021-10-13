Pandemic Increased Depression and Anxiety, Study Says

× reproduction

Research published in the scientific journal The Lancet shows that, during the Covid pandemic, cases of depression increased 28% and anxiety 26%. The most affected were women and young people between 20 and 24 years old.

Coordinated by the School of Public Health at the University of Queensland School of Medicine (Australia) and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the study involved an additional 65 researchers and was based on 48 reports.

“The team led by Santomauro estimates that there were 246 million cases of major depressive disorder and 374 million cases of anxiety disorders worldwide in 2020. About two-thirds (66.67%) of these extra cases of depressive disorder and 68% of the cases of anxiety occurred among women. Young people were more affected than older adults, with extra cases in people between 20 and 24 years.”

According to the authors, “The additional responsibilities of caring for the family due to school closings or family members’ illnesses are more likely to fall on women (…) Women are also more likely to be victims of domestic violence, the prevalence of which has increased during confinement”.

“With the closing of schools and broader social restrictions, young people were prevented from meeting in physical spaces, affecting their ability to learn and interact with peers. Furthermore, young people are more likely to be unemployed during and after economic downturns than older people.”, reports the study, which concludes for the need to “strengthen mental health systems in most countries”.

