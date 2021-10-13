partial points out who will be eliminated from the reality

On Tuesday night (12) another farm was formed in the confinement of the rural reality show, which put Dayane Mello, Gui Araújo, Aline Mineiro and Victor Pecoraro in danger. Who is going out tomorrow, Thursday (14)? Check out how this week’s farm was formed and how the voting for A Fazenda is going so far to get an idea of ​​who will be the new eliminated of the season.

A Fazenda Voting – Who will leave?

In the part of the Jornal DCI poll about who should leave, the fight is fierce between Gui Araújo and Dayane Mello. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend is ahead, however, not by a very large distance in percentage. While Gui adds 45.32% of the more than 21 thousand votes, Dayane is in second place with 44.60%. The difference between them is 0.72%.

Aline is in third position in this fight and has 6.11% of the votes in the vote on A Fazenda 2021 in the DCI poll. Who is calm in the lantern of this list is Victor, who has only 3.93% of the votes so far and appears to be the pawn of this hot seat with the least dislike of the public.

The voting of the program, in R7, has not yet been released. This official poll to define who leaves and who stays on the reality show will open today (13), during the live program.

VOTE FOR WHO SHOULD LEAVE THE PROGRAM

Someone will still escape

All is not lost for one of the participants, someone will be lucky enough to escape the public vote of A Fazenda by winning the Farmer’s Test. The dispute for the hat will take place this Wednesday (13th), from 22:45, according to the official TV Record schedule.

Gui Araújo won’t be able to participate because he was vetoed, so he’s the only one who’s already confirmed in the spotlight this week. For the others, Dayane, Victor and Aline, there is still a chance to escape, one of the three will be the new farmer of the season. Until now, the edition had Gui Araújo – twice – Erika and Rico as the bosses of the house.

How was the vote in the formation of the A Fazenda farm?

Gui Araújo ended up in the hot seat because of Rico’s recommendation, Anitta’s ex was the first pawn to sit on the roceiro stool during this week’s hot spot training. Then it was time for the house to vote, Aline went wrong and received 7 votes.

After being the most voted of the night, Aline pulled Victor, who was in the stall, to be the third roceiro of the week. Pecoraro started Resta One, the last leg of A Fazenda’s voting night, and Dayane was left over. The model became the fourth farmer and had the power to veto someone from the Farmer’s Test, she decided to take Araújo out of the fight for the hat.

