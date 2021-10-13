pedestrians throw new toothbrushes in the trash generate riots

The participants of “A Fazenda 13” gave a bad example this Tuesday morning (12). That’s because, while Aline Mineiro and Rich Melquiades separated the garbage produced over the past few days in the reality show on Record TV, new toothbrushes were found after few times of use by the participants, which generated revolt in the pair of competitors of the program.

Victor Pecoraro, actor who starred in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana”, by SBT, witnessed the moment when his colleagues found the discarded oral hygiene products in the garbage and did not skimp on criticism. “Wow, they threw it all away. How ridiculous the person who is doing this, I want to see if they do it at her house, it doesn’t come out of her pocket, she spends it there”, shot the hunk, in the outdoor area.

Aline pointed out the status of the products. “Everything was new”, he said. Rico, on the other hand, removed several brushes from a plastic bag and complained that he had to brush his teeth using his finger, as he couldn’t find a brush in the main bathroom at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”. The program’s production usually replaces food, cleaning and hygiene products within an interval of up to seven days.

Pay-per-view cameras, available at PlayPlus, did not catch those responsible for wasting the brushes. On social networks, the public disapproved of the participants of the reality show on Record and suggested punishments. “Only I think that anyone who wastes food and other things should take punishment alone? Like, at the party for example, whoever does this should be left out! It’s absurd what they’re wasting, with so many people with nothing in this world!!!!”, exclaimed Lene, for example.

According to Colgate, one of the main manufacturers of oral hygiene products in Brazil, it is recommended that the brush be changed every three months. In “A Fazenda 13”, celebrities have been confined for less than 30 days, which characterizes the bad example and the waste of the basic item.

According to information published on the brand’s website, studies warn that after the third month of use, the brushes do not fulfill the function of removing plaque and gums, as the bristles deform and lose their efficiency in cleaning the restricted areas of the teeth. Specialists also point out an exception for disposing of the brush in less than three months only for people who had a cold or had an infection in the mouth or a sore throat – the fungi and bacteria characteristic of these diseases can lodge and even develop in the hairs and at the base of the brushes.

O IN OFF contacted the Ministry of Health and requested recent data showing the access of the Brazilian population to toothbrushes. The folder responded to the report that this Wednesday (12) should send new data that were requested. However, a survey released in March 2009, corresponding to 2008, shows that 58% of Brazilians did not have access to the basic item.

In time, during a widespread discussion in the early hours of Friday (8), Rico Melquiades rebelled and threw coffee powder on the floor. In addition to the waste caused by the digital influencer in “A Fazenda 13”, Victor Pecoraro spilled a bottle of milk on his rival’s head. Record did not comment on the waste of food and hygiene and cleaning products.