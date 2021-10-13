Phthalates in plastic packaging would cause 100,000 deaths, study says

Daily exposure to phthalates, chemical compounds used in the manufacture of plastic containers to store food or cosmetics, would cause 100,000 early deaths a year in the United States, warned a study by New York University, published on Tuesday (12).

For decades, phthalates, used to make plastic more flexible, were thought to act as “hormonal disruptors.”

Scientists believe that these toxins enter the body through food or cosmetics in contact with these plastics and their exposure is linked to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Research conducted at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine with more than 5,000 adults aged 55 to 64 shows that those with the highest concentration of phthalates in their urine are at greater risk of dying from heart disease than those with the least exposure.

However, it does not appear to increase the risk of death from cancer.

“We found that increasing exposure to phthalates is linked to premature deaths, particularly in heart disease,” says the study, conducted by Professor Leonardo Trasande, and published on Tuesday in the journal Environmental Pollution.

“Until now, we knew that chemicals were related to heart disease and that heart disease is the main cause of death, but we had not related the chemicals themselves to mortality”, he assures.

However, Trasande cautions that the new study does not establish a direct cause-effect relationship between exposure to phthalates and mortality, in part because the specific biological mechanisms in this relationship are uncertain.

But analysis of other past health studies suggests that “this chemical’s toll on society is greater than we thought,” Trasande says in a statement, ensuring that it is “undeniably clear that limiting exposure to toxic phthalate can help safeguard the good. -being physical and financial of Americans”.

Other studies have already shown that phthalates cause more than 10,000 deaths a year, due to the drop in testosterone levels in adult men.

The economic consequences of the health toxicity of these chemicals are estimated at losses of up to $47 billion, four times more than estimated so far.