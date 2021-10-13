Pocketnarista Toquinho is accused of not calling or helping his grandson for two years

Singer Toquinho caused outrage in the family after publishing a photo with his 4-year-old grandson on Children’s Day.

According to the boy’s godmother and mother, the artist has not spoken to him for at least two years.

She made a post on Instagram after the musician published a photo of her son and grandson.

“Wow, Toquinho, I really wanted to comment on your photo, but it’s blocked. Your grandson, whom you and your child have not been looking for for over two years, is beautiful. You would love to enjoy every moment, every discovery. Who knows, with this post, you can wake up and enjoy it”, she said.

Toquinho is a repentant Pocket Narista

After declaring support for Jair Bolsonaro in November 2018, the singer said he is not “in favor of Bolsonaro or Lula”.

In 2018, he said he expected Bolsonaro to curb the former “political class that monopolizes everything” in the country and which, according to him, was “scared” due to the increasing rigidity of “the laws against corruption”.

Two years later, in 2020, he showed his regret. “I hate politics,” he said in an interview with Veja.

“I never spoke about Bolsonaro in my life, nor about Lula, nor about anything,” he added.