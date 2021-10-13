Poland beat Albania in game with 20 minutes of stoppage

Poland beat Albania 1-0 today, in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in a game marked by a 20-minute stoppage.

The match was stopped after Albanian fans threw objects on the pitch. The only goal of the match was scored by attacking midfielder Karol Swiderski.

With the result, Poland took the vice-leadership of Group I, with 17 points. Albania is third, with 15.

warm match

The first half at the Air Albania Stadium was of few opportunities and the two teams went to the break, drawing 0-0. The visitors even created more chances, but they were unable to swing the goals of Albanian goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Goal

In the final stage, needing the result, Poland went up and reached the winning goal 32 minutes into the second. Midfielder Klich, who came on at half-time, rose from the right and Karol Swiderski, who had just come in, arrived alone at the second post to score.

game stopped

After the goal, in celebration of the Polish players, Albanian fans threw objects such as cups and bottles onto the field, against the Polish athletes, who did not want to continue the match. The game was stopped for 20 minutes until the ball started to roll again.

Sequence

Albania and Poland return to the field in November for the final two FIFA Date games in 2021 and also the final two rounds of the Qualifiers. On the 12th, the Albanians visit England, while the Poles, once again away from home, play with the Andorra national team.