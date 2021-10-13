Police officer retracts news of Brazilian woman killed in massacre

The Paraguayan Police announced this morning that they made a mess and that Brazilian student Rafaelly Nascimento Alves, 19, considered the fifth fatal victim of the massacre that took place on Saturday (09) in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, did not die. She was injured in the leg.

Police officer Hugo Grance, head of the homicide investigation, had initially confirmed the girl’s death. He later clarified to the press that it was a mess due to another case, the victim of which has a similar name to Rafaelly.

Rafaelly, a resident of Ponta Porã, had been admitted to the Regional Hospital in that city. A social worker, identified as Samara, informed the column that the young Brazilian woman is no longer in that unit and could not say whether she was removed or discharged.

Samara was also unable to inform Rafaelly’s health status.

Saturday’s massacre left two other Brazilian women dead, medical students Rhannye Jamily Borges de Oliveira and Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira.

Their friend, Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Amambay governor Ronald Acevedo, also died.

The target of the criminals, according to the Paraguayan police, was Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, known as Bebeto. He died from 31 shots.

Paraguayan police officers arrested six Brazilians suspected of involvement in the crime yesterday. The group was arrested in a two-story house in the neighboring city of Cerro Corá. With the gang, the police seized three vehicles, car documents and money.

Two of the detainees are from the region of São José do Rio Preto (SP). Federal agents in Brazil and police officers from the Senad (National Anti-Drug Secretariat) in Paraguay are investigating whether the PCC (First Command of the Capital) is behind the murders.