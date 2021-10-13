Pope John Paul I, recognized miracle: to be proclaimed blessed

Francis authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree on the miraculous cure attributed to the intercession of John Paul I, a Pontiff who remained in the hearts of the people.

Pope Francis, upon receiving Cardinal Marcello Semeraro in audience this Wednesday morning (13), authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree that recognizes a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I. healing of an eleven-year-old girl in Buenos Aires on 23 July 2011 who was suffering from “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory malignant epileptic disease, septic shock” and who was at the end of her life. The clinical picture was very serious, characterized by numerous daily epileptic seizures and a septic state caused by bronchopneumonia. The initiative to invoke Pope Luciani was taken by the parish priest of the parish to which the hospital belonged, to which he was very devoted. This opens the way for the beatification of Pope Albino Luciani and the next step is just to wait for the date, which will be fixed by Francis.

beside the poor, always

Born on October 17, 1912 in Forno di Canale (now Canale d’Agordo), in the province of Belluno, northern Italy, and died on September 28, 1978 at the Vatican, Albino Luciani was Pope for just 34 days, one of the briefest pontificates in history. He was the son of a socialist laborer who had been working for a long time as an emigrant in Switzerland. The note written by his father, giving him his consent to enter the seminary, reads: “I hope that when you are a priest, you will be on the side of the poor, because Christ was on their side.” Words that Luciani would put into practice throughout his life.

Albino was ordained a priest in 1935 and in 1958, shortly after the election of John XXIII who had known him as Patriarch of Venice, he was appointed Bishop of Vittorio Veneto. Son of a poor land characterized by emigration, but also very alive from a social point of view, and of a Church characterized by great priests, Albino Luciani participated in the entire Second Vatican Ecumenical Council and applied its directives with enthusiasm. He spent a lot of time in the confessional and was a pastor close to his people. During the years when the legality of the contraceptive pill was discussed, he repeatedly spoke out in favor of the Church’s openness about its use, having listened to many young families. After the publication of the encyclical Humanae Vitae, in which Paul VI declared the pill morally illicit in 1968, the bishop of Vittorio Veneto promoted the document, adhering to the Pontiff’s magisterium. Paul VI, who had the opportunity to appreciate him, named him Patriarch of Venice at the end of 1969 and created him cardinal in March 1973.















Pope Paul VI with Albino Luciani

“Humilites”

Albino Luciani, who chose the word “humilitas” for his episcopal coat of arms, was a pastor who lived soberly, firm in what is essential in the faith, socially open, close to the poor and workers. He was uncompromising when it came to the unscrupulous use of money to the detriment of the people, as demonstrated by his steadfastness during an economic scandal in Vittorio Veneto involving one of his priests. In his magisterium he particularly insisted on the theme of mercy.

A great communicator, he wrote a successful book entitled “Illustrissimi”, with letters written and ideally sent to the greats of the past with judgments about the present. He gave particular importance to catechesis and the need for clarity for those who transmit the content of the faith. After the death of Paul VI, he was elected on August 26, 1978 in a one-day conclave.

Homage to previous Popes

The double name is already a program: by uniting John and Paul, it not only offers a tribute of gratitude to the Popes who wanted him as bishop and cardinal, but also marks a path of continuity in the application of the Council, barring the way for both nostalgic for the return to the past as for uncontrolled leaps into the future. It was the Pope who abandoned the use of the “we”, the plurale maiestatis, and in the early days refused to use the gestatoria headquarters (the litter to carry the Popes), bowing to the request of his collaborators only when he realized that when proceeding on foot, people who were not in the front rows had difficulty seeing him.

The Wednesday audiences during his brief pontificate were catechetical meetings: the Pope spoke without a written text, quoted poems from memory, invited a boy and an acolyte to approach him and spoke with them. In an improvised speech, he recalled starving as a child and echoed his predecessor’s bold words about “starving peoples” who question “peoples of opulence.”

fame of sanctity

He died suddenly on the night of September 28, 1978. The Pope was found lifeless by his sister who brought breakfast to his room each morning. In just a few weeks of his pontificate, he entered the hearts of millions of people, for his simplicity, his humility, his words in defense of the poor and his evangelical smile. Many theories have been built around his sudden and unexpected death, with alleged conspiracies used to sell books and produce movies. A documented investigation into the death, which definitively ends the case, was signed by the vice-postulator of the beatification process, Stefania Falasca (Chronicle of a death, Libreria Editrice Vaticana).

Albino Luciani’s reputation for sanctity spread very quickly. Many people prayed and pray for him. Many simple people and even an entire episcopate – that of Brazil – asked for the opening of the process, which now, after a considered and well thought-out procedure, has reached its conclusion.