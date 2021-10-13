Positive psychology in times of pandemic: how are relationships? – Glamor Magazine

+



It is a fact that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our mental health – some at higher levels than others. Change of routine, forced isolation, remote work: there are several issues that have changed our daily lives and that, many times, generated concerns, stress and anguish. And this has (and will have) more consequences: whether in physical health, mental health or relationships.

“Mental health is directly connected to physical and emotional health. Physics was impacted by limitations and emotional by restrictions in relationships”, introduces Gustavo Arns, postgraduate professor of positive psychology at PUCRS. Between the opening and closing of commerce, gyms, limitations to leisure areas and different dynamics at work, the change in routine was inevitable. “All this has restricted our possibilities for a healthy mental exercise”, he says.

Gustavo explains that mental health finds space for relaxation in our favorite activities: cooking, playing a musical instrument, taking care of plants, taking a walk with the pet, traveling… – and that was restricted. In addition, other doubts also arose, such as the issue of health itself, of loved ones, the economic situation and the uncertainty of what will happen tomorrow”, he explains.

The impacts of the pandemic are very severe on our mental health and, it seems, and despite the vaccination, we will continue to worry and have certain restrictions. Hence the importance of putting self-care in the focus of the conversation.

Positive psychology in times of pandemic: how are relationships? (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The need for mental health care is not new. Since 2014, the World Health Organization has been warning about the increase in depression rates. “Taking care of it is nothing new, but with the increase in these numbers in the pandemic, the disease becomes more open, leading people to reflect on what we can do differently now”, points out Gustavo.

Relationships

“If I’m affected, all the spaces I inhabit will also be affected”, comments the specialist when we ask if affective and loving relationships will also suffer consequences. “When I’m feeling good, that is, physically healthy, emotionally balanced and mentally ready, my relationships go one way. Now, when I’m not there, it will carry over to my interactions, which can end up creating a negative cycle.”

No wonder divorce rates during the pandemic have increased. “The couple is impacted individually and the relationship, instead of being a source of energy, ends up becoming exhausting”, says Gustavo.

So, will we be more lonely? Not quite. The expert points out that there are two sides: “The trend towards a certain digital convenience: if I can do it online and from my home, why am I going to go out and get stressed in traffic? This reduction in physical, social and affective contact will indeed bring effects that we do not yet know. But, on the other hand, after experiencing the remote state that was not common, it may become more evident how much we really enjoy socializing and, from there, we will have a new relationship in the social environment”. For all these questions, in the end, is the way each one sees themselves in a relationship and with what is happening.

Here, too, there is a distinction between solitude and solitude. “Loneliness is being really alone and feeling this lack. It is the state of loneliness that we understand as negative and that we try to avoid at all costs. While solitude is this space that we are alone, but accompanied by ourselves. It can be said that it is the quality time we spend with us and that it is very important for the development of resilience”, explains Gustavo.

The question that never remains silent is: can you be positive in times of pandemic? And, for Gustavo, the answer is clear: “being positive is an act of resistance”. The expert explains that positive psychology studies the positive side of human life. “Not only happiness, but also creativity, resilience, optimism and all these attributes and strengths that can be very useful in times of difficulty.”

The so-called positive psychology emerged in mid-2000 and many authors referred to it as the science of happiness. “For some, this continues, but much of the boost in popularity – and even science – that positive psychology has achieved has been thanks to advances in neuroscience and advances in understanding the sciences of emotions. So, some authors in academia today refer to the science of happiness as this multidisciplinary field that has three main pillars: positive psychology, neuroscience and the science of emotions”, says Gustavo, who is an expert in the area. And, for him, despite our social intelligence being maybe a little rusty, it will be quickly resumed – after all, you can’t forget how to relate, right?