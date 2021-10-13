President Jair Bolsonaro visits Aparecida on Patron Saint’s Day and hears applause and boos | Patron Saint’s Party 2021

President Jair Bolsonaro visited the National Shrine, the largest Catholic church in the country, on the afternoon of Tuesday (12), the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida. He arrived at the Basilica around 1:30 pm, was greeted with applause and some booing, and attended a mass in honor of the Saint.

Upon arrival at the scene, the president wore a protective mask against Covid. At 14:00 mass, he took a reading and took off his mask just then. The president took communion and participated in the consecration of the image of Our Lady of Aparecida.

During the ceremony, Bolsonaro looked tired and even had his eyes half open for a while. (see video below).

Bolsonaro is seen with half-closed eyes during mass at the Basilica of Aparecida

After the end of the Mass, the president went up to the altar and took a picture with Archbishop Dom Orlando Brandes wearing a mask. Afterwards, he removed the protection item and posed for a new photo with the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, Father Américo Dalbelo and the Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes.

Many pilgrims flocked to the president’s exit (see video below). He left by helicopter at 3:47 pm.

The president had been in Guarujá, on the São Paulo coast, since Friday (8) and went to Aparecida by helicopter. Until the time of the trip, there was no forecast of it in the president’s official agenda.

President Jair Bolsonaro visits the National Shrine on Patron Saint’s Day

2 of 3 At the end of the Mass in Aparecida, Bolsonaro posed without a mask on the altar with the Ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes (right), and Father Américo Dalbelo (in the center) — Photo: Tiago Heifer / TV Vanguard At the end of Mass in Aparecida, Bolsonaro posed without mask at the altar with the ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes (right), and Father Américo Dalbelo (in the center) — Photo: Tiago Bezerra/ TV Vanguard

3 of 3 In Aparecida, President Bolsonaro removed his mask protecting against Covid just to read during mass — Photo: Gustavo Marcelino In Aparecida, President Bolsonaro removed his mask protecting against Covid just to read during mass — Photo: Gustavo Marcelino

‘To be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland’, says Archbishop of Aparecida in a sermon

Earlier, in the main ceremony of the day, the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes, defended a homeland without weapons and also called for ‘a Republic without lies and without fake news’.

“To be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. A homeland loved without corruption. And a homeland loved with fraternity. All brothers building the great Brazilian family,” said the religious during the sermon.

“Beloved Motherland” is the slogan of the Jair Bolsonaro government. The priest did not mention Bolsonaro, but the president is in favor of the population’s arms and is being investigated in an inquiry into the dissemination of false information.

In the sermon, Brandes lamented the more than 600,000 deaths by Covid and defended the vaccine and science – throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro defended drugs that were proven to be ineffective against the disease and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines.

“Mother Aparecida, thank you very much because in the pandemic you were a comforter, adviser, teacher, companion and guide of the Brazilian people who today thank you with all my heart because yes, science yes and Nossa Senhora Aparecida together saving the Brazilian people.”

Brandes also mentioned hunger, recalling the case of Brazilians who look for scraps of meat on bones to feed themselves. And asked for union.

“I want to ask each one of us to embrace Brazil. Embrace our people. Starting with the most original people, let’s embrace our Indians, the first people of this land. Let’s embrace the blacks, who soon came to be part of this land. Let’s embrace the Europeans who arrived here.”