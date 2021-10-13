President of Fortaleza talks at Estádio do Benfica, in Lisbon, with the presence of Jorge Jesus

O president of fortress, Marcelo Paz, participated this Wednesday, 13, in the Global Football Management event at Estádio da Luz, in Benfica, in Lisbon, whose general theme was “The Future of Humanized Football Management”. He presented the lecture “Caring for people makes the ball go in? Fortaleza’s recent case”.

“I understand that participating in an event like this contributes to the internationalization process of our brand and reinforces the management actions we have been taking, in addition to expanding the network”, he commented.

The tricolor leader found the attacker Everton Chives, creates in the youth categories and currently at Benfica, during lunch on Tuesday, 12. “It was great. We had lunch together. He is well here, adapted to the city and happy. He will certainly perform very soon”, commented Marcelo Paz, which follows in Portugal until Saturday 16.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The Benfica coach, Jorge Jesus, also spoke at the event. Upon learning of the presence of the president of Tricolor, the coach, with a remarkable spell at Flamengo, revealed to the audience that he has seen Fortaleza matches.

The event runs until October 15th and brings together 200 participants, from presidents and directors from the world of football management, media and business. Broadcasting from Lisbon to the world, it is a hybrid event that offers a series of lectures, seminars and networking.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags