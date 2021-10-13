Primitive human footprints discovered on a Greek island are more than 6 million years old (PHOTO)

Researchers on the island of Crete, Greece, have identified footprints left by prehistoric humans dating back at least six million years.

An international team of scientists led by the University of Tubingen (Germany), found footprints in fossilized beach sediments near the town of Trachilos, on the island of Crete, in 2017, but their date has now been released.

In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists indicate that they have used geophysical and micropaleontological techniques, revealing that the footprints are about 6.05 million years old, making them the oldest direct evidence of a human-like foot, with the locomotor function.

It is estimated that footprints discovered at Trachilos, on the Greek island of Crete, are more than six million years old.

Uwe Kirscher, of the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Paleoenvironment at the University of Tubingen, said “the footprints are nearly 2.5 million years older than those attributed to Australopithecus afarensis [Lucy] of Lae-toli, Tanzania”.

Such a discovery puts the Trachilos footprints at roughly the same age as the fossils of the right foot of Orrorin tugenensis found in Kenya.

The footprints found in Crete can thus provide new insights into the early evolution of human locomotion.