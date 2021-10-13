Print of Gabriel Medina’s mother attacking Yasmin Brunet: “I have video of her doing a pacifier”

After publishing the letter that Simone Medina sent to Gabriel Medina, the surfer’s friends sent the column LeoDias a print of the last message she sent to her son via Whatsapp. After this latest attack, Gabriel decided to block his mother from all social networks and messaging apps. In this last conversation, Simone even compared Yasmin Brunet to a porn actress.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

“I’m even sorry for your trial.” I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten! said Medina’s mother in a snippet of conversation.

​> Who is Gabriel Medina’s mother and why she and Yasmin Brunet don’t get along​

See the print

Image was sent to columnist Leo Dias (Photograph: Leo Dias, reproduction )

In the print sent to the columnist, Simone says Gabriel would have no honor to talk about Yasmin’s past and says he should be more concerned about “growing up for real” rather than defending his girlfriend and mother-in-law.

Read more at metropolises, partner of NSC Total

Read too

​Gabriel Medina’s mother takes the surfer’s name from Instagram and mentions only Sophia​

​Gabriel Medina closes a millionaire deal with his mother to end the war with his family​

​Gabriel Medina’s mother says he “doesn’t even talk to sister” after marriage to Yasmin Brunet​