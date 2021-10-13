Priscila Senna celebrates repercussion of music recorded with Zé Vaqueiro: ‘realization of a dream’ | Music in Pernambuco

Priscila Senna, from Pernambuco, believed, but did not expect that the song “Alvejante”, recorded with Zé Vaqueiro, one of the singers who shot in 2021, would have such repercussion. In a month and a half, the clip on the singer’s YouTube channel had over 20.6 million views (see video above) . While preparing to return to the stage, she spoke with the g1 about the new phase of the career.

Between the 9th and 10th of October, the song was among the 200 most listened to in Brazil on Spotify (see the clip at the end of this report). “It was a dream come true for me. I have been struggling and working for a long time. This song is being really amazing on social media. It’s been less than two months and the song is already in 20 million views, playing in several states”, said the singer.

“It’s great to have this taste of being able to explode, being a hit with a song that is very similar to me, with my way of singing. ‘Bleach’ was made for me,” stated Priscila.

The composition is by Céu Maia from Pernambuco and was offered to the singer by Zé Vaqueiro’s wife, Ingra Soares. The invitation was made through social networks.

“She, one day, came to talk to me out of nowhere. ‘Hi, Priscila, there’s a song here that Zé Vaqueiro received from a wonderful composer from Pernambuco and you have to record with Zé’. She has already been subpoenaing me”, he said.

The song’s arrangement arrived by message and, upon hearing it, Priscilla said that she thanked the heavens. “She said that when she heard the song, she thought of me because of the style I sing. She was listening to my forró EP a lot at the time, which I recorded with the participation of Xand”, she said, adding that, from there to the recording, it was a leap.

Priscila Senna was the first brega artist to command the Marco Zero stage during Recife’s carnival in 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the singer’s intense concert schedule.

“If I already gave 100% [no palco], now, when I come back, I will give my best to my fans always,” stated Priscila.

On October 31 this year, Priscila starts a tour, with a show at Marina Maria Farinha, in Paulista, in Greater Recife. She said the anxiety is high. “I was just doing things online and now I’m going to travel again. As of the 31st, I’ll go back to shooting and I won’t stop anymore,” he declared.

Throughout the pandemic, Priscila was present on social networks and performed lives, but said she missed the intense routine of the show. “I was getting a little sad at home, because it’s been sorely missed. It’s been almost two years off. I love what I do, I love singing. […] It’s missing me a lot,” he said.

The event on October 31st also features a concert by singer Tierry, starting at 3pm.