prize may yield BRL 23.200 in savings

The prize of the Mega-Sena contest 2418 is accumulated at R$ 6.5 million and may come out tomorrow, Wednesday (13), for the bettor who hits the six tens. With the jackpot, the winner or winner can make an investment and to have a “salary” every month.

How much is R$6.5 million in savings?

One of the best known investments, despite not having much profitability, is savings. According to Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, in the first month, the Mega-Sena contest 2418 award could yield R$23.2 thousand.

Another investment option as safe as Savings is the Selic Treasury. In this case, according to Beresca, the return in the first month exceeds R$ 32.9 thousand.

This difference in value happens because of profitability. Currently, the savings rate is 0.36% per month and the Treasury Selic rate is 0.51% per month.

How to bet on Mega-Sena contest 2418?

In lottery shops, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets and guarantee at least one chance of winning the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2418 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Check the results of all Caixa Lotteries drawings here