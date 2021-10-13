probable escalations, embezzlements and where to watch

This Wednesday, at 9 pm, Corinthians and Fluminense face off for the 26th round of the Brasileirão-2021, at the Neo Química Arena, which will once again have a public with a limit of 30% of its capacity. While Timon should have Willian return to the starting lineup, Tricolor Rio will not have Fred.







Corinthians and Fluminense face off for the second time at Brasileirão-2021 (Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense) Photo: Throw!

After being defeated by Sport in a performance below average, Corinthians returns to the field needing to give an answer to their fans. And, for that, it will count on the return of shirt 10 Willian, who has recovered from muscle discomfort and is back on the team. Thus, Róger Guedes resumes the role of “false 9” in the attack sector. Jô, who started last Saturday, was released from the match to solve particular problems.

Fluminense, who comes from two games without a win at home, will have two important absences in the Neo Química Arena: defender Luccas Claro, suspended for the third yellow card, and forward Fred, who suffered a crack in his left foot. With these casualties, David Braz should take the open spot in defense and Bobadilla tends to be the replacement for the tricolor idol in charge of the attack. John Kennedy gave up playing for the under-20 and will be on the reserve bench.

See all information about the match:

CORINTHIANS x FLUMINENSE

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 10/13/2021, at 9 pm

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Álvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Where to follow: Premiere, SportTV and real-time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Roni (knee injury) and Jô (particular problems)

Hanging: Fagner, Fábio Santos, Cássio, João Victor, Roni, Cantillo and Marquinhos

FLUMINASE

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Martinelli (Nonato), Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Bobadilla. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Luccas Claro (suspended), Hudson (ligament injury), Ganso (arm surgery recovery) and Fred (left foot injury)

Hanging: Nonato and Nino