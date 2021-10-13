Professor Marquinhos: defender says he tries to help Neymar and PSG colleagues learn French | french football

Defender, captain and teacher. These are the roles of Marquinhos in PSG. And what does he teach? French for the foreigners of the Parisian cast. Especially for the 10 shirt of the team. That’s what the Brazilian defender himself revealed, in a relaxed interview with the club’s official channels (watch below).
“I try, I try (teach French). Ney mostly. Sometimes they have difficulties and ask me for help. I’m always here to help them,” said Marquinhos.
Neymar has been in Paris for almost five years. Marquinhos, in turn, is in his eighth season at PSG. He has 331 games with the club’s shirt and is the fifth player who has played for the team the most. In the current squad, only Verratti is ahead of them, with 350 matches. The defender’s children, Maria Eduarda and Enrico, were born in France. He doesn’t hesitate to say that he “feels French”.
– Yes, a lot! Today I have many French friends. I can speak French, I can understand. I understand the French, their way of life, what they are like. I was at home with my daughter and I was impressed with her French – declared the captain of the PSG.
PSG will face Angers this Friday, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the French Championship, without its South American legion. Neymar, Marquinhos, Messi, Paredes and Di María will take the field for their teams next Thursday for the qualifiers and will embezzle the team.
Di María, Paredes, Marquinhos and Neymar at PSG training: Brazilian defender teaches French to his colleagues, “especially Neymar” — Photo: Aurelien Meunier/PSG via Getty Images