Project provides speed limiter on motorcycles

the parliament European intends to take drastic measures to reduce the number of accidents on the roads. Alternatively, putting a speed limiter on motorcycles that it can reach 30 km/h and zero tolerance for those who drive under the influence of alcohol.

In this way, to be able to control, the project foresees the installation of Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (ISA) on the motorcycles. The system will be based on the system of maps that will indicate the speed limit of the road on which the motorcycle is traveling.

Speed ​​limiter and other requirements

At first, the requirements fall only on automobiles. But the parliament has been charging the European commission for L-category vehicles (which includes motorcycles) are added to the requirements.

This way, in cars, the ISA works in partnership with the rear camera. Thus, artificial intelligence connects to Adaptive Cruise Control and Signal Recognition system through software.

All of this controls the position on the road in relation to the speed limit that governs each road. It should be no different with motorcycles and must use the on-board computer and connectivity system to map the area and control the speed according to the lane.

Thus, the project establishes the installation of intelligent speed limiter systems on all new motorcycles, in addition to require ABS for all bikes.

See too:

rescue technology

The eCall technology is also an element that European authorities want in every bike. O eCall works as a quick assistance at the scene of the accident. BMW Motorrand was the first motorcycle manufacturer to offer the service as a standard item.

The system sends the vehicle coordinates directly to the service center, where the company team gets in touch with the help and send the service address. In addition, the system can be activated manually in case of failure, to ensure faster emergency response.

Measures to reduce mortality

Deputy Elena Kountoura is responsible for the project report that aims to reduce mortality on roads and highways by 2030. The political figure called on the Commission and governments to implement the measures.

In addition, Elena further emphasized, “apply specific rescue measures to support these efforts, such as lower speed limits, especially creating a default limit of 30 km/h for cities, an accelerated modal shift to other forms of transport and a new European Road Transport Agency.”