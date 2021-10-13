Promotional Prices for Grêmio x Youth in the Arena

Tickets

Tickets will have reduced prices and check-in starts on October 13th at 2pm

12 OCT 2021 11:49 | Updated 12 OCT 2021 12:19

guild and youth face off in a match valid for the Brasileirão 2021, from 6:15 pm next Sunday (17) at Arena do Grêmio and tickets will have promotional prices from R$20 – Grêmio and Arena promoted a reduction in ticket prices so that more fans can come to support the Tricolor at the Stadium.

With about 30% of the capacity released, Arena do Grêmio will receive fans following the sanitary protocols defined by the competent authorities. Vaccination will be required of all fans over 18 years old, being one dose for those aged up to 39 years and two doses (or single dose) for those aged 40 or over. For children and adolescents up to 17 years old, it will not be necessary to present proof of vaccination.

Members who have a seat or seat in the North Bleacher of the Arena will be able to obtain their tickets through check-in to be performed on the website www.arenapoa.com.br, from 2 pm on 10/13 until the time set for the start of the match, according to Priority Groups previously announced. For this game, due to the capacity restriction imposed by sanitary measures, access cards will not be enabled, seats will not be numbered (free accommodation per sector) and each member may issue and use only one ticket with their name. Entries for each sector of the stadium will be limited, it is not possible to issue new tickets after occupying all the seats in each sector.

Fan Members and the General Public will also be able to guarantee their tickets by purchasing tickets on the same website (www.arenapoa.com.br), from 14:00 on 10/14, according to Priority Groups, according to the waves presented below. Supporter-member cards will not be active in this match and access will be exclusively with tickets obtained on the website.

The evolution from one Group to the other will depend on availability (number of available tickets versus number of remaining seats per sector). Arena box office will be closed and ticket sales will take place exclusively on the website. Tickets will not be made available for the Visitors and North Bleachers sectors.

NOTE: By determination of the protocol, the ticket will be NOMINAL and NON-TRANSFERABLE, that is, the fan must acquire it with their CPF and cannot pass it on to third parties. It will be possible to issue only one ticket per CPF, regardless of the form of purchase (check-in or purchase).

To the release of access to the Arena will be mandatory the presentation of the ticket PRINTED in A4 size sheet and proof of the vaccination schedule as required by the competent authorities. The gates will open at 3:15 pm, 3 hours before the start of the match. For most people, it is possible to obtain the national COVID-19 vaccination certificate through the website www.conectesus.saude.gov.br .

Ticket prices for Fan Members and the General Public will be as shown in the table below:

Single cabin: R$300.00 per person.

1. ACCESS AND PURCHASE FLOW

Members entitled to a seat or seat in the North* Arena Bleachers

GROUP 1: Members with membership date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the check-in system;

GROUP 2: Members with membership date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the check-in system;

*Partners in the North Arquibancada sector will check-in at the South Gramado sector, subject to availability.

Supporting Members

GROUP 3: Fan Members with association date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system. They will have an additional special discount;

GROUP 4: Fan Members with association date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system;

General Public

GROUP 5: Members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined up to the moment of accessing the ticket purchase system.

2. Obligations of fans to access the Arena:

The use of an appropriate mask against COVID-19 is mandatory in the Arena do Grêmio premises.

For security reasons, the consumption of food and beverages will only be allowed on the seats and the purchase can be made using QR Codes spread throughout the stadium, in order to minimize queues.

Respect the distance between seats and rows at bars and restrooms.

When coughing or sneezing, cover your face with your elbow.

3. PARKING PARKS FOR THE GAME – E1 / E2:

·E1 (INTERNAL): single value of R$ 55 for cars and motorcycles. Acquisition of tickets at parking gates 4 and 5 from 3:15 pm (cash and card).

·E2 (EXTERNAL): R$ 40 (cash or card) directly on site, from 10:15 am.

·The parking for buses costs R$ 150 and for vans the value is R$ 100, only in Parking E2 (external).

·E1 and E2 open to all fans, regardless of the ticket sector (except visiting fans).

4. Discount policy

PARTNERS

· Diamond Fan Member Group 3: discount from 60% in the Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 50% in the Gramado chairs and 40% in the Gold Chairs.

· Gold Supporter Member Group 3: discount from 20% in all sectors of the Arena, except for boxes.

· Diamond Fan Member Group 4: discount from 50% in the Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 40% in the Gramado chairs and 30% in the Gold Chairs.

· Gold Supporter Partner Group 4: discount from 10% in all sectors of the Arena, except for boxes.

· Members entitled to a seat in the Arena or a seat in the North Arquibancada must perform check-in according to check-in waves and need print your ticket. Membership cards will not be able to be used at this time.

HALF ENTRY

·Elderly person: over 60 years old have a 50% discount, upon presentation of the identity card (RG) (limit of two tickets per CPF for the exclusive use of the elderly with presentation of both documents. In this case, there is no ticket for a companion);

·Student: 50% discount, depending on capacity, upon presentation of the student card, issued by educational entities, at the time of purchase (at the box office) and at the stadium entrance. The card must have a valid date and a photo – if not, it is mandatory to present proof of enrollment. Note: vouchers without a card will not be accepted (limit of one ticket per CPF);

·PCD: Arena grants 50% discount for People with Disabilities and their companion (one per CPF) in the reserved spaces on Level 1 (Gramado) and Level 2 (Gold), upon presentation of an indicative PCD card or medical report.

MINOR

0 to 2 years old (children in arms): exempt.

3 to 15 years: half price

From 16 years old: normal admission.

Note: It is mandatory to present the child’s birth certificate or RG when accessing the complex. All benefits granted in Arena’s sales policy are not cumulative.

*Half entry policy is not applicable to the stateroom sector.

5. CONTACTS FOR INFORMATION

PARTNERS: Inquiries regarding registered members and fans at Grêmio can be resolved by calling (51) 3218-2000 (same number for telephone and WhatsApp).

TICKETS: Questions about the purchase of tickets can be answered at the Arena’s Relationship Center by e-mail [email protected] or by telephone 3092-9605 (option 1). Service on Mondays from 10am to 12pm and from 1pm to 6pm, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 6pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

6. GAME DAY SERVICE

Membership Department:

Customer Service Center, East Esplanade next to Gate P of the Arena: 10:00 – 18:15;

Contact: (51) 3218-2000 (same number for phone and WhatsApp)

Relationship Center:

Service from 10 am to 6:15 pm at the Call Center.

Tickets and invitations will not be printed.

Location: Customer Service – Arena esplanade, next to gate P (east).

Contact: [email protected] or (51) 3092-9605 (option 1). Doubts about purchasing cabins over the internet can also be clarified by e-mail.

TOUR: Scheduling information at: lessclick.com/arenapoa

Follow the Arena do Grêmio on social media:

@all in the arena (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn).