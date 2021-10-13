Rapper Tyga is accused of physical assault by his ex-girlfriend, who exposes prints and photos of injuries; musician surrenders to the police

[Alerta de gatilho!] Rapper Tyga was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, model Camaryn Swanson. According to TMZ, the attacks occurred in the early hours of Sunday (10) to Monday (11), when the blonde appeared at the artist’s door at 3 am. The case initially appeared on the website, after a version released by a source from Tyga himself.

It all supposedly started when the rapper let the young woman into his residence, after noticing that she was drunk. According to US police, the singer then assaulted her in the middle of an argument and, after what happened, Camaryn’s mother went to the scene to look for her. It was at this point that the woman noticed that Swanson’s body was full of visible marks. The woman then contacted authorities and filed a police report against Tyga for domestic violence. Even with the complaint, until yesterday (11), the singer had not been arrested.

He also refused to cooperate with authorities and declined to give evidence to clarify the facts when agents visited his home on Monday morning. However, a new attempt was made by the US police on Tuesday (12), so that the rapper could be heard.

Victim of aggression speaks out

After the repercussion of the case, Camaryn decided to comment on the matter on his social networks, in which he shared images of some bruises on his face, as well as the traces of blood that stained his clothes. “TMZ, I was emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I won’t hide it anymore. I’m really ashamed that it has come to this point, but I have to defend myself.” she wrote, together with the records.

Next, the model shared screenshots of an alleged exchange of messages between her and Tyga. The conversation, which shows the before and after of the episode, reveals that the rapper had supposedly sent a car to pick up the ex – which belies the version of the artist’s representatives, who claimed that Swanson would have appeared out of nowhere at the old man’s house. partner.

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend denounces rapper for domestic violence pic.twitter.com/H715aUj28n — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 12, 2021

“TMZ, I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or ‘uninvited’. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted me and refused to let me out for hours.” wrote Camaryn, next to the print of the text messages. In the image, you can also read a message that she would have sent to Tyga hours after the event. “I don’t believe this is how things have to end. Honestly, I’m heartbroken and I didn’t think you’d be able to do this to me.” said the text.

Camaryn and Tyga took over the romance earlier this year. However, it is not clear when the former couple ended their relationship, but sources close to both say the breakup took place before Monday’s incident.

Tyga surrenders

After the repercussion of the case in the international media and his reluctance to cooperate with the authorities, the rapper then decided to voluntarily surrender to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday (12). Also according to TMZ, the singer was caught arriving at the police station accompanied by his lawyers. Watch:

Tyga has surrendered to authorities. He could potentially be hit with a felony charge for the alleged abuse of his ex-gf pic.twitter.com/wX90PoWICX — Mob Radio (@Milagro_Gramz) October 12, 2021

At the scene, Tyga gave testimony about the episode with Swanson. He can still be charged with domestic violence and face a trial. It is not yet known whether the singer will remain in prison, however, his bail was set at US$50 thousand, equivalent to R$276,000.