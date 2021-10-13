Rayssa Leal donates R$ 250,000 prize to skate institution | olympics

Phenomenon inside the tracks, example outside them. After winning the silver medal in women’s skate street at the Tokyo Olympics and enchanting Brazil, Rayssa Leal was voted the most by the international Visa Award , which recognizes athletes who best represented the Olympic spirit in order to help social institutions. As a result, the 13-year-old Brazilian skater will earmark US$50,000, the equivalent of R$250,000, to the NGO Social Skate, in Poá, Greater São Paulo. The information was confirmed on Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

In the vote, completed in August, Rayssa ousted none other than Simone Biles, gymnastics’ biggest star. She was the only Olympic representative among the two most voted. In addition to her, Holly Robinson, from New Zealand, who won gold in the F46 javelin at the Paralympics, also received the award, which will go to an institution in her country focused on improving the health and well-being of children and their families .

For Rayssa, who after the Tokyo Games still was champion of the World Skate League stage in Salt Lake City, in the United States, the honor crowns a change that became even more prevalent after the sport’s debut in the Olympics.

– I was very surprised and very happy to win the award. This moment is part of the values ​​of skateboarding. We’re always like that, we’re always happy, rooting for everyone to do their tricks, and when they do, we all celebrate. For me skateboarding is a family. I see a lot of girls starting out in the sport, saying they want to try to go to the Olympics like us. I’m super happy about it, because skateboarding used to be marginalized. You didn’t used to see a lot of girls in sport. We were able to change the way people looked at skateboarding. This is very rewarding. This is very important. A lot has changed and that makes us very happy – he said.

President of the IOC, Thomas Bach congratulated the Brazilian and praised the involvement and contribution of the fans, although physically distant due to the pandemic, during the Olympics.

– This is a really inspiring initiative, which was even more important because, unfortunately, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games had to happen without any spectators. Fans all over the world have been looking forward to this moment. They wanted to be part of the action and root for their athletes. That’s why the award was absolutely a standout in all these efforts, because it brought together what could be the three most important elements: first the athletes, second the fans around the world, and thirdly the values. And because these memorable moments are about values, about the messages conveyed by these Olympic Games and by athletes.

In addition to off-track recognition, the Brazilian athlete continues to seek daily evolution on the circuit. Recently, she published a video in which she showed a new maneuver that she has been practicing in training. In the caption, Fadinha wrote in English “The new one”, or “a nova”, in Portuguese translation.

Located in Poá, Greater São Paulo, the NGO Social Skate, chosen by Rayssa, serves around 150 children and teenagers. The institution was created in 2011 with the objective of contributing to the lives of young people in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability in Brazil, including activities related to sports, education, culture and leisure in an interdisciplinary way.