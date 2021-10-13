Recovering from injury, Haaland trains with Flamengo shirt

Not taking the field for almost a month because of a muscle injury, striker Erling Haaland continues to recover from physical problems. While it is not available for the Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian center forward appeared training last Monday wearing Flamengo’s shirt.

Borussia Dortmund’s top scorer, Haaland trained with Flamengo’s shirt (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Haaland’s personal physical trainer, John Haddad posted a video on social networks of the athlete performing work in the gym with the red-black team piece with the number 9 and the name of the attacker. The piece, apparently, is the same as the player received as a gift from Reinier, former Flamengo player.

+ See Bundesliga table and games

Haaland receiving the Flamengo shirt from Reinier (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

This is not the first time Haaland has appeared wearing a Brazilian club jersey. In July 2020, the Borussia Dortmund center forward thanked the messages he received on his birthday wearing the Corinthians shirt on the social networks.

+ “The richest club in the world”: find out the size of the fortune of the new owner of Newcastle and the players who entered the club’s sights

THE Haaland’s last match before his injury was on September 12, against Union Berlin, in the Bundesliga (see the video below). On the occasion, shirt 9 scored two goals in a 4-2 victory. In all, the Norwegian scored 11 times in eight matches played in the 2021/22 season.