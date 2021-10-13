Referee whistles Corinthians game for the second time in his career this Wednesday

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, at 9 pm, to face Fluminense. The match is valid for Brasileirão and can place Timão in the G4. For the confrontation, the teams already know the referee.

Marielson Alves Silva was the one selected by the CBF to referee the match. This will be the second time that the professional whistles a Timão match. The first was valid for the 2016 Brasileirão – see scout from the referee here.

On that occasion, Corinthians received the Figueirense at the Neo Química Arena. The teams ended up in a 1-1 draw in an afternoon when former midfielder Danilo, who now commands Timão’s Sub-23 team, saved the Parque São Jorge team from being defeated by the opponent.

For the duel against Fluminense tonight, Marielson Alves Silva will have the help of Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira in the banners. The fourth referee is Adriano de Assis Miranda, while the responsible for the VAR is Heber Roberto Lopes.

Corinthians arrives to face Fluminense with 37 points in Brasileirão, occupying the sixth place in the table and coming from a 1-0 defeat against Sport. Fluminense, on the other hand, comes from two stumbling blocks at home and occupies the ninth place, with 33 points.

See more at: Arbitration, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Fluminense.