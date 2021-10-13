Researchers use AI to project severe changes in global warming

Assessing the real dimension of climate change on our planet is a great challenge, as this is a phenomenon that happens with increasing speed. Fortunately, the number of research aimed at understanding the global climate continues to grow, and this makes the job of reviewing so much information as changes advance even more challenging. Thinking of getting around this challenge, a new study used Artificial Intelligence to analyze a large volume of publications (far above what human beings would be able to accomplish in the same period) and managed to detail the different types of climate impacts.

According to Max Callaghan, quantitative data researcher at Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change and co-author of the study, since the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was published in 1990, the number of studies on impacts published climatic events per year increased by more than twice. “It’s already pushing expert manual assessments to their limits,” added Callaghan.

(Image: Reproduction/Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

In addition to pushing researchers to the limit, the manual review process does not cover the entire actual volume of data. AR6, the IPCC’s most recent climate report, had the participation of more than 200 scientists from around the world to review about 14,000 articles. The new study used a Deep Learning Language Analysis (BERT) AI to review and rank more than 100,000 publications.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The researchers stressed that automated analyzes such as this will never replace, in quality, assessments made by human experts. Even so, they offer a method capable of covering a much larger volume of data, as well as detailing the different impacts of global change, depending on geography and human influence.

However, caution is needed with the new approach based on machine learning. Despite analyzing an impressive volume of data, they often contain false positives and other uncertainties that can distance the reading from reality. “Our machine-learning-assisted approach generates an expansive but quantifiable preliminary map,” they added.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The first AI simulations indicated that about 80% of the planet’s land area (with the exception of Antarctica) is already experiencing temperature and/or precipitation trends related to human influence and that 85% of the world’s population suffers from climate change. In places like Central Europe, North and South America, and East Asia, natural and man-made impacts overlap.

Elsewhere, these links are not present, because, according to the researchers, they are places where there is not enough climate science to draw a profile — low-income countries, for example, are less studied, according to the authors. “Ultimately, we hope that our global, dynamic, automated and scaled database will help initiate a series of climate impact analyzes on specific topics or specific geographic regions,” concludes the team.

The research was published on October 11, in the journal Nature.

Source: ScienceAlert