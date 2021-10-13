Retire? Neymar calls PSG and explains controversy about the future in football, says newspaper

According to information from the newspaper L’Team, Neymar called Paris Saint-Germain officials to explain about the statements regarding a possible retirement with the Brazilian national team jersey after the 2022 World Cup

Neymar’s statements about leave the Brazilian national team after the 2022 World Cup heated up the news in Brazil. But it was not just here that the possible retirement of the national team star caused concern. According to information from the newspaper L’Team, this also reached the Paris Saint-Germain.

The newspaper revealed this Wednesday (13) that the Brazilian contacted Leonardo by phone, sporting director of the Parisian club, to explain his interview. According to the diary, the striker said that his thinking is limited to the selection, and does not affect PSG.

This tension is mainly due to the fact that Neymar recently renewed his contract with the club until the end of the 2025 season. The Brazilian is a central figure in the French giant’s project for the next few years, and receives one of the highest salaries in world football.

In an interview with DAZN, the 29-year-old striker surprised by stating that he does not know if he will be able to ‘hold on more football’ after the World Cup dispute.

“I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I see it as my last one because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to stand up to more football. So I’m going to do everything to get there very well, do everything to win with my country. To fulfill my dream since I was little and I hope to be able to achieve it”, said the ace.

Since making his debut for the national team in August 2010, Neymar has played 115 games, scored 69 goals and provided 44 assists. The ace won four editions of the Superclásico das Américas (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018), a Confederations Cup (2013), in addition to the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

The attacker will still play the match against the Uruguay, this Thursday (14), in a round of qualifiers for the World Cup.