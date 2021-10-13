Revival at Lar Doce Lar wins trailer

Home Sweet Home Alone, the movie that serves as a revival of the franchise They forgot me, had its first trailer revealed. The preview, which shows Max Mercer being accidentally left at home by his family traveling to Tokyo, can be seen above.

The trailer has not yet received its subtitled or dubbed version by Disney+, which has already released a national poster for the feature:

Starred by Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2) and Archie Yates (jojo rabbit), in Home Sweet Home Alone Yates plays Max Mercer, a slightly mean and resourceful boy who is forgotten at home when his family goes to Japan for the holidays. When a couple obsessed with rescuing a priceless inheritance chooses the boy’s house as their target, it’s up to the boy to protect it from invaders.

Home Sweet Home Alone still brings in the cast the talents of aisling bea (This Way Up), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Devin Ratray (who lived Buzz McCallister in the They forgot me original), Ally Maki (wrecked) and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty). The script is from Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, evidently based on the original text written by John Hughes. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are the producers, and Jeremiah Samuels is the executive producer.

This will be the sixth movie in the franchise They forgot me, started in 1990 with the classic directed by Chris Columbus and written by Hughes, starring Culkin. Thanks to the work of the composer John Williams, the film received nominations in two Oscar categories: best soundtrack and best original song.

Home Sweet Home Alone arrives at the platform in November 12th.