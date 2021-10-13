Rico has discussions with Galisteus before nomination

Before the nomination for Gui Araujo’s farm, Rico Melquiades, the farmer of the week, had a little friction with Adriane Galisteu for wanting to make the presenter of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) guarantee that her nomination option would not be saved. from the hot seat.

“Dri, I want to ask you a question first: my nomination doesn’t have a Christian to take it off the stool, right? Only if he becomes a farmer?”, asked Rico Melquiades. “Yeah. That’s right,” Adriane Galisteu replied briefly.

Rico didn’t give up and, once again, tried to take away from the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021” that his nomination for the farm would not be saved.

It has no lamp power, it has nothing. It’s only if he comes back as a farmer. He sat there, he’s there, right? Rich

“We don’t know the power that Gui Araujo has,” warned Adriane Galisteu. “So my power isn’t supreme, is it?” asked Rico. “I want to tell you that your vote is absolute”, countered Galisteu.

“My vote is absolute. Doesn’t anyone mess with it?”, Rico asked again. “Whoever you put there will sit on the first bench,” replied Galisteu. “Okay. And won’t you leave? Just become a farmer?”, he asked again.

Adriane Galisteu, then, put an end to the story. “There, I can’t tell you anymore because I don’t know the power,” he declared.

“Hey guys, my power is useless,” Rico complained. “One thing at a time. It soothes your heart,” concluded Galisteu.

