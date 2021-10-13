Rico has discussions with Galisteus before nomination

Before the nomination for Gui Araujo’s farm, Rico Melquiades, the farmer of the week, had a little friction with Adriane Galisteu for wanting to make the presenter of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) guarantee that her nomination option would not be saved. from the hot seat.

“Dri, I want to ask you a question first: my nomination doesn’t have a Christian to take it off the stool, right? Only if he becomes a farmer?”, asked Rico Melquiades. “Yeah. That’s right,” Adriane Galisteu replied briefly.

Rico didn’t give up and, once again, tried to take away from the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021” that his nomination for the farm would not be saved.

It has no lamp power, it has nothing. It’s only if he comes back as a farmer. He sat there, he’s there, right? Rich

“We don’t know the power that Gui Araujo has,” warned Adriane Galisteu. “So my power isn’t supreme, is it?” asked Rico. “I want to tell you that your vote is absolute”, countered Galisteu.

“My vote is absolute. Doesn’t anyone mess with it?”, Rico asked again. “Whoever you put there will sit on the first bench,” replied Galisteu. “Okay. And won’t you leave? Just become a farmer?”, he asked again.

Adriane Galisteu, then, put an end to the story. “There, I can’t tell you anymore because I don’t know the power,” he declared.

“Hey guys, my power is useless,” Rico complained. “One thing at a time. It soothes your heart,” concluded Galisteu.

The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Borel

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Victor Pecoraro

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as "Chocolate com Pimenta", "Os Dez Mandamentos" and "Genesis", he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as "Dança dos Famosos" (TV Globo) and "Bake Off SBT" (SBT).

little mussun

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Liziane Gutierrez

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Tati Quebra Barraco

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

arcrebian

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on "BBB 21" and "No Limite", both on Rede Globo.

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in "Gran Fratello", Italian version of "Big Brother".

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for "Programa do Ratinho" (SBT).

Medrado

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in "Power Couple".

Gui Araújo

Gui Araújo

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

MC Gui

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Tiago Piquilo

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in "A Fazenda" after undergoing penile surgery.

Solange Gomes

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Dynho Alves

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Erasmo Viana

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Aline Mineiro

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Sthe Matos

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show

Lary Bottino

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality

