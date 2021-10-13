Rico Melquiades discusses with Adriane Galisteu during the formation of Roa

Rico Melquiades discusses with Adriane Galisteu (photo: Reproduo/Record TV/montage)

Rich Melquiades



has given talk inside and outside of



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV.



The peo has already staged several fights with those confined in the headquarters of



Itapecerica da Serra



, inside



So Paulo



. This time, it was even left to



Adriane Galisteu



.

Farmer of the week, the comedian had a disagreement with the show’s host after questioning whether his nomination power would be supreme or whether there was any possibility that the nominee could escape the hot seat.

“Dri, I want to ask you a question first: I don’t have any Christian to take off the stool in my appointment, right? Only if he comes back as a farmer?”



Rich



.

“. That’s it,” he replied, shortly,



Adriane



.

The digital influencer, however, insisted and confronted the presenter until he got an answer that his nomination would not be able to save himself from Roa.

“He doesn’t have the power of a lamp, doesn’t he have anything? Only if he becomes a farmer. He sat there, he has it, right?”, he asked.

“We don’t know the power you have with Gui Arajo,” recalled the communicator about the power of the red flame. “So my power is not supreme, right?” asked the influencer.

Next,



Galistian



countered the peo: “I want to tell you that your absolute vote”. “T. And you’re not leaving? Only if you become a farmer?”, he asked again.

“Whoever you put there will sit on the first bench,” replied the presenter, visibly uncomfortable. “T. And won’t you go out? Only if you become a farmer?”, the farmer wanted to know again.

“Oh, I can’t tell you anymore because I don’t know the power,” declared the communicator.

“Oh, guys, my power is useless.” Rich Melquiades

“One thing at a time, Rico. Soothes your heart.”



Adriane



.