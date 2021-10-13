Rico Melquiades will nominate Gui Araújo to Roça and detonate

It may not be much news for fans of The Farm, but coming from Rich Melquiades, anything can happen. However, the influencer has already revealed that his nomination to Roça will be Gui Araújo and you even have the speech ready.

“I’m going to put Gui Araújo. I already know my speech: ‘he is a manipulator, a strategist, we are all playing, but his game is dirty’. I have a deadly rancidity about this boy,” Rico said about Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

Understand how the formation of the Roça will be

On the night of this holiday, October 12, A Fazenda 2021 will organize the fourth swidden of the edition, this time with Rico Melquiades as a farmer. The controversial influencer will be responsible for nominating a pawn to go straight to the hot seat, testing his popularity and approval with the public.

He has already considered repeating the dose and referring the same participants as the previous week, but it is certain that everything can change as the day goes on.

After winning the ‘fazendão’ test for the second time in a row and according to the vote held on TikTok, Bil Araújo got the power of the red flame and has the power to vote with a weight of two at the time of formation of the farm.

Bil disputed with Victor and Dynho who, after losing the race, went straight to the stall and pulled Erasmo and Solange. One of the four pedestrians will be pulled straight to the farm and, as they are in the stall, they cannot be voted.

Another detail that will only be revealed at the time of voting is the power of the yellow flame after Bil decides who will be given such a surprise.

Victor and Dynho, who were also in the dispute and lost the race, went straight to the stall and pulled Erasmo and Solange, respectively. One of the four will be pulled straight into the field. It is worth remembering that, as they are in the bay, they cannot be voted for the hot seat.

This week, the following participants can be voted for:

Aline Mineiro

Bil Araújo

Dayane Mello

Gui Araujo

lary bottino

Marina Ferrari

MC GUI

Mileide Mihaile

Sthe Matos

Tati Breaks Shack

James Piquilo

Valentina Francavilla

