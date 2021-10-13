Romário is detonated on the web after declaring support for Bolsonaro

Former player and senator Romário (PL-RJ) was harshly criticized on social media after declaring support for president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In an interview with “Cara a Tapa” on YouTube, aired last Sunday, 10, he stated that Bolsonaro has “done positive things for our country” and that before him the country was “a fucking shit”, in reference to PT administrations of former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

“I am part of a party that today is Bolsonaro. I think Bolsonaro is a president who has done positive things for our country. It errs at times, especially with the pandemic. He stopped having some shares, he said some things he might not have said… I lived with Bolsonaro for four years and he is a very serious guy. Has courage and is not afraid to take a stand. He brought this to the presidency,” the senator told the journalist Rich Perrone.

“Before Bolsonaro, our country was a m… of c…”, he added. When asked who would vote if the presidential election were held today, Romário replied: ‘Today (against Lula)? (Vote for) Bolsonaro”.

Romario attacked on social media

Netizens did not forgive the statement and detonated the former player and senator Romário. “600,000 killed by covid-19 in Brazil, the people of RJ surviving on bone and fur, and Romário praising Bolsonaro?”, attacked federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ).

“Naughty Bolsonarist!” said one netizen. ” Romario is the worst Neymar.”, wrote another. See reactions below:

Romario is the worst Neymar. https://t.co/YAVqxZ6bPL — José de Abreu (@zehdeabreu) October 11, 2021

I wish Romário the same level of popular rejection as Bolsonaro has. — Claudia Sarti 🇻🇳 (@Claudia_Sarti13) October 11, 2021

Romário supports Bolsonaro and said that before him the country was a mess. He knows what Romário, Sérgios Reis, Nelson Piquet, Silas Malafaia, Luciano Hang have in common to support Bolsonaro: back taxes. — Pedro Ronchi (@PedroRonchi2) October 11, 2021

Did Romário change his mind because of this? 😄 pic.twitter.com/NtWJl511w1 — Fernando (@bolsomito_2) October 11, 2021

Romário silent is a poet. https://t.co/i4cdcqedeg — Antonio Tabet (@antoniotabet) October 11, 2021

Romário was elected with votes from the PT, in a coalition with the PT. Today he says that the country “was shitty” before Bolsonaro. He showed that he is a DIRTY person, always beside those in power. This one sells for little! — Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) October 12, 2021

Bolsonaro signed a decree to remove children with disabilities from “normal” schools. In his logic, Romario’s daughter, with a disability, is a burden on formal education. But senator Romário goes public to praise Bolsonaro and say that the country “was shitty before.” — Tiago Barbosa (@tiagobarbosa_) October 11, 2021