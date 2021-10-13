Romário is detonated on the web after declaring support for Bolsonaro

by

Former player and senator Romário (PL-RJ) was harshly criticized on social media after declaring support for president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In an interview with “Cara a Tapa” on YouTube, aired last Sunday, 10, he stated that Bolsonaro has “done positive things for our country” and that before him the country was “a fucking shit”, in reference to PT administrations of former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

Romário Bolsonaro

Credit: Reproduction/YouTubeRomário praises Jair Bolsonaro: ‘Before him, Brazil was a m…’

“I am part of a party that today is Bolsonaro. I think Bolsonaro is a president who has done positive things for our country. It errs at times, especially with the pandemic. He stopped having some shares, he said some things he might not have said… I lived with Bolsonaro for four years and he is a very serious guy. Has courage and is not afraid to take a stand. He brought this to the presidency,” the senator told the journalist Rich Perrone.

“Before Bolsonaro, our country was a m… of c…”, he added. When asked who would vote if the presidential election were held today, Romário replied: ‘Today (against Lula)? (Vote for) Bolsonaro”.

Romario attacked on social media

Netizens did not forgive the statement and detonated the former player and senator Romário. “600,000 killed by covid-19 in Brazil, the people of RJ surviving on bone and fur, and Romário praising Bolsonaro?”, attacked federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ).

“Naughty Bolsonarist!” said one netizen. ” Romario is the worst Neymar.”, wrote another. See reactions below: