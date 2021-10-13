‘Round 6’ and k-drama: South Korea bet on culture and became a powerhouse in cinema and TV | Song

If today the world cannot get the “chips, 1, 2, 3” of “Round 6” out of its mind, it is because South Korea has worked for more than two decades to turn its cultural production into profit and power.

In 1994, the country wanted to modernize after years of censorship and military rule. Kim Young Sam, the first civilian president elected in 30 years, found a curious fact: the American movie “Dinosaur Park” surpassed the profit of 60 thousand Korean cars by Hyundai.

The case is in a 1996 Los Angeles Times report that explained the interest of South Koreans in the US audiovisual industry. Twenty-five years later, the country that bet on entertainment exports hits such as the movie “Parasita” and the series “Round 6”.

Brazilians may be surprised by the Oscar victory in 2020 and now by the popular phenomenon of the new series in 2021. The horror story based on Korean children’s games has become the most watched series in the history of the streaming service.

The best known face of this wave until today in Brazil was the musical. The G1 has already told how the k-pop of BTS and other music idols is the result of investment, makes billions of dollars and boosts the South Korean economy, tourism and diplomacy.

But such a “Korean wave” (or “hallyu” in the local language), sown in the 1990s, cultivated in the early 2000s and harvested now, has also made the world shine. k-drama, the South Korean TV productions. Exporting these stories was an unlikely project at the beginning and now a billionaire.

Hallyu’s first feat happened long before BTS existed. In 1997, the k-drama “What Is Love” became a hit on Chinese TV, CCTV. The state-controlled broadcaster, with restricted content and huge audiences, opened up to k-drama.

In the midst of the Asian crisis of the late 1990s, it was a sign that entertainment is serious business. South Korea, once considered backward and closed, threw itself once and for all in the world.

It was at this time that the Ministry of Culture, which had been created in 1990, began to receive more investments and modernize its programs. Attention was not only to Korean traditional manifestations, but also to pop culture.

“Korea invests in the cultural area because it thought it was a market for the future, which will bring results. In the coming years, the cultural market will grow more than that of Information Technology and automobiles,” said Sang Kwon, director of the Cultural Center Korean in Brazil.

The Korean wave gives the country the so-called “soft power”, a term that describes a nation’s influence through its cultural products. K-dramas have even won the hearts of North Korean neighbors, who pirate and smuggle tapes of the shows.

Music and TV are far from being isolated cases of South Korea’s success. The country tripled its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2000 and 2018 – from US$ 500 billion to 1.5 trillion. The “hallyu” is part of the innovation in culture and technology that helped in this leap.

The budget of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports of South Korea in 2021 was 6.8 trillion yuan – about R$31 billion, more than ten times greater than Brazil’s, which was 2.2 billion for the three areas.

In 2019, the export of cultural products from South Korea grew 22.4% and reached US$ 12.3 billion. The objective is to encourage artists and companies to add public and private investment. Now, even American Netflix has joined the wheel, and plans to invest $500 million in Korean dramas.

In 2017, a survey by the Ministry of Tourism of South Korea indicated that half of foreign visitors decided to travel after seeing the country in a TV series or movie.

Family Stories… and Family Debts

K-drama wins America two decades after conquering China, based on romantic stories with familiar content (palatable to the dreaded Chinese government), and expanding to the rest of Asia, including Japan, which once dictated what was “cool” ” on the mainland.

“You have to break the barrier of prejudice to watch k-drama more than to listen to k-pop. But, to spread the culture, k-drama manages to do better, because it shows everyday things about Korean culture that just for a song you won’t know”, says Manu Gerino, owner of the YouTube channel Coreanismo, specialized in k -dramas.

For a time, k-dramas were stereotyped for their familiar content and sugar-water. But “Round 6” shows, with intense doses of horror and social criticism, that the menu is diverse. “Today we have access to more genres, because before, only romances and romantic comedy came to Brazil, so we had an idealized vision of what Korean is like,” says Manu.

She points out a feature of the scripts that may have helped k-drama’s success: telling stories about local culture against a backdrop of universal dilemmas – be it love, family or, in the case of “Round 6” and “Parasite”, poverty and economic inequality.

“There is a meeting of the global and the local, a mix between being from Asia and being international. There are some things in Korean dramas that relate very easily to productions from the USA, Europe and Brazil”, says Manu.

An example: Brazilians may not know the children’s games of South Korean folklore, but they should have no difficulty understanding the drama of poverty and debt of the characters in “Round 6”, which leads them to participate in the violent game.

The performance of the South Koreans tends to cause less estrangement than the Japanese, as it is closer to the Western style, explains Manu. For those who liked “Round 6”, she recommends the k-dramas “Black”, “Strangers from Hell” and “Beyond Evil”.