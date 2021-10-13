RS registers four more deaths by Covid and moving average falls again 20 days later | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed, on Monday (8), four more deaths by Covid-19. They took place on October 7th, in Canela and Itaara, on September 24th, in Alvorada, and on July 3rd, in Santana do Livramento.

Thereby, Rio Grande do Sul reaches 35,049 pandemic victims.

On the other hand, the moving average of deaths dropped again after 20 days of stability and high. Were 19 deaths on average this week and 25 14 days ago, a variation of -27%. Check out the chart

Moving average of deaths in RS Deaths, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, G1 RS and press media consortium

On the other hand, the state shows an increase in the number of new cases. The Health Department identified more 347 infected with coronavirus. The state thus arrives at 1,448,779 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the total, 1,405,995 (97%) are considered recovered, 7639 (0.6%) are under follow-up, and the lethality rate remains at 2.4%.

The moving average of cases has a 46% high compared to two weeks ago, the fourth in a row.See chart

Moving average of cases in RS Coronavirus cases, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, G1 and press media consortium

In RS, they are already 8.38 million people vaccinated. More of 73% of residents in the state received at least one dose of the immunizers.

Of these, 6.07 million received both doses or the single dose vaccine, the equivalent of 53% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule.

More of 174 thousand people received the booster dose, which corresponds to 1.5% of total residents.

The consortium of press vehicles uses up-to-date data from the IBGE and considers complete immunization only with both doses or the Janssen vaccine. Therefore, the data may slightly differ from official surveys by the Health Departments.

THE ICU bed occupancy rate went back to 59% of total capacity this Monday. there were 1,949 patients in 3,301 places of ICU, almost 50 less than at the end of last week.

The reduction did not affect the amount of patients with coronavirus or suspected severe acute respiratory syndrome undergoing treatment, which rose and is from 29%. The other vacancies are occupied by people with other illnesses.

The Covid regions of Passo Fundo, South Waterfall and pellets are overcrowded in private beds, but the others are not occupied above the critical level. With places available in SUS, no Covid region has a lack of beds.