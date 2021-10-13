Runner Agnes Tirop, world record holder, is stabbed to death in Kenya – 10/13/2021 – Sport

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, 25, a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, was found dead in her home on Wednesday (13).

“Tirop was found dead in her home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to find out more details about her death,” Athletics Kenya, the country’s governing body for the sport, said in a statement.

Last month, Tirop broke the women’s 10km world record in road racing in Germany, crossing the line in 30min01. The time was 28 seconds faster than the previous record, by the Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui, from 2002.

The Kenyan won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m track race and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

At the Tokyo Olympics, she competed in the 5,000 meters and finished fourth.

“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan heroine in every way, has painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetrated by selfish and cowardly people,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

“I urge our law enforcement agencies led by the National Police Service to track down and arrest the criminals responsible for ​​Agnes’ death,” he added.