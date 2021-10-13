Samsung boss on trial for illegal use of propofol

The heir and de facto leader of the Samsung group, Lee Jae-yong, appeared on Tuesday (12) in court accused of illegal use of the anesthetic propofol, an offense for which the prosecutor asked for a fine of 70 million won ( about 57 thousand dollars).

Lee, the vice president of the world’s largest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and, according to Forbes, 297 global fortune, is accused of receiving propofol injections at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul in 2017 and 2018.

Propofol is a medical anesthetic, used mainly in resuscitation services, but it is also used as a drug. An overdose of propofol was the cause of the death of American singer Michael Jackson in 2009.

The use of propofol is normally considered a minor offense in South Korea, and in June, the prosecution proposed to punish Lee with a fine of 50 million won (about $42,000) without trial.

But the court did not accept the proposal and decided that Lee should be tried. On Tuesday, Lee walked into court dressed in a dark suit and mask, without making a statement to the press.

The prosecution asked that he be sentenced to a fine of 70 million won, while Lee’s lawyers argued that the propofol injections were done for health reasons.

The treatment “was prescribed according to health guidelines by a doctor during Lee’s treatment,” they said in a statement.

Samsung Electronics, the main subsidiary of the conglomerate Samsung, declined to comment. Lee became the de facto leader of the conglomerate after his father’s death last year.

Two months ago, he was released on bail after being sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bribery, embezzlement and other crimes related to the corruption scandal that led to the resignation of then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye.