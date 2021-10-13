Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be advertised in red color

Samsung will unveil its new family of high-end devices in the first half of next year. The models should be the Galaxy S22, galaxy s22 plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which even months before its launch are already rumored almost daily.

Much has been speculated about the trio, with special emphasis on the Ultra variant, which should be the one with the most innovations within the generation. With this device, Samsung can revive a color that made its debut on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, called Burgundy Red, a very dark shade of red. At least that’s what rumors have indicated, which was reinforced by the leaker Ice Universe.

With that in mind, graphic designer Parvez Khan — also known as Technizo Concept — in partnership with LetsgoDigital site imagined how the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like this shade of color, already using as a basis the rumors surrounding the design of the new cell phone. The supposed S22 Ultra must also be presented in black and white colors, which also appear in the images.



Here, we see the device inspired by the Galaxy Note series, which will feature a slot to store the S Pen stylus. You can also see the camera module on the upper left rear in one of the speculated possibilities, with two independent blocks to house your four cameras, the LED flash and the auxiliary focus sensor. On the front, the cell phone has a centralized hole for the front camera.

In any case, it will be necessary to continue waiting for new information until the presentation of the devices.

Source: LetsGoDigital, Twitter