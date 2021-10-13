Samsung presents SSD 980 Pro for PS5 with heatsink

Company will put 1TB and 2TB models for sale

Last month we had an important update for the OS of the PlayStation 5, a Sony released the installation of SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 on the console allowing users to expand the console’s storage in a way that allows them to play games there, but there are few models that are certified to work on the device as the Sony requires some features to ensure the upgrade works.

With that, the Samsung is launching a new model of its SSD 980 Pro with a heatsink that was specially designed to fit into the Sony provided slot on the PS5 for installation, the new SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 from the company will be released on October 29th in two versions, 1TB and 2TB

This new update to the model is important as it will ensure greater heat dissipation, ensuring that the product has a longer useful life when used in the PlayStation 5, the very Samsung assumes that its original model without the heatsink is not capable enough to maintain a proper temperature when releasing this new version.

The new SSD Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 with heatsink developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States in October 29th, the model of 1 TB will leave by $249.99 (about R$1,380 in direct conversion), the model dand 2 TB will arrive at the stores costing $449.99 (in direct conversion it is around R$2,490).

There is still no forecast for the arrival of the model in Brazil.

