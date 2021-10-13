Samuel has a revealed past and remains in the hands of an abandoned bride

In the next few chapters of Nos Tempo do Imperador, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will use Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) past to separate him from Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). Exchanged by the doctor, don Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) discovers that the boy is an ex-slave sought by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and promises to get revenge for the end of the engagement.

In love with the health worker, the engineer decides to break up with the princess of Little Africa and reconnect with the girl from the six o’clock soap opera after she is shot and nearly killed.

Zayla, who always fought for the boy’s heart with Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumond) in the scenes of the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, will not accept a separation that easy. Lucky, she overhears a conversation between her parents about Samuel and discovers the whole truth about his coming to Rio de Janeiro, and thinks about using this secret to blackmail him. Know more!

In In Times of the Emperor, Zayla discovers Samuel’s past

In the next few chapters of In the Times of the Emperor, Zayla will learn the whole truth about Samuel’s past and intends to use this information to prevent the engineer’s happiness with Pilar. Exchanged by the doctor, Don Olu’s daughter won’t accept the breakup of her engagement and promises to get revenge. Days later, she overhears a conversation between her father and Cláudia (Dani Ornella) talking about the delicate situation in which the boy finds himself.

That’s because Tonico decides to go back to looking for his father’s killer, Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bonfim), and questions Justina (Cinara Leal) about the slave’s appearance. Luísa’s maid (Mariana Ximenes) alerts Samuel, and he ends up unburdening himself with Zayla’s parents. Without suspecting that their daughter is wearing a butuca listening behind the door, Don Olu and Claudia comment on the boy’s situation.

“I was very worried, Olu, with this story of Tonico going through his father’s death, looking for the trace of… Jorge”, says the seamstress’ mother. “Samuel said he’s confident he’s not in danger,” claims the king.

“Maybe. And what if I said that so as not to worry Pilar? I don’t know, Olu, but there’s something telling me he’s in danger, yes,” Claudia will insist. “What danger? As long as Samuel has that fake manumission letter, he’ll be safe,” you’ll guarantee, Olu. Zayla is startled by what she found out about her ex-fiancé.

