Sandro do Sindicato, councilor of Duque de Caxias, is shot dead with a rifle | Rio de Janeiro

Alexsandro Silva Faria, the Sandro from the Union, councilor of Duque de Caxias for Solidarity, was shot dead with a rifle this Wednesday morning (13). Sandro was the third councilor murdered in the city in just over six months.
The crime was at an entrance on Avenida Governador Leonel Brizola, in the Pilar neighborhood, in Duque de Caxias. Sandro was driving a van he owned when he was attacked. He died instantly.
The case was initially registered with the 60th PD (Campos Elíseos), but the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) will take over the investigation.
Sandro had been elected last year for the first term. He received 3,247 votes.
The City Council of Caxias called for this Wednesday afternoon a meeting to demand measures from the police authorities.
A month ago, on September 12, councilor Joaquim José Quinze Santos Alexandre, known as Quinzé (PL), was shot dead on the border between Caxias and São João de Meriti.
Quinzé was a former military policeman and was 66 years old. According to witnesses, the councilor went to visit an acquaintance and, upon disembarking, was shot by a man who was inside a white car.
On March 10, Danilo Francisco da Silva (MDB), Danilo do Mercado, and his son, Gabriel da Silva, 25, were found dead in Praça Jardim Primavera, in Caxias.
According to the Civil Police, Danilo do Mercado was investigated in inquiries that found deaths, formation of a militia and extermination group, land grabbing, extortion and threats.
