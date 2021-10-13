Santos delegation arrives in Belo Horizonte to face the Atlético-MG leader

O saints is already in Belo Horizonte, where, this Wednesday, he faces the leader of the Serie A of Brasileirão Atlético-MG, at Mineirão. The ball rolls at 19:00 (GMT).

Peixe arrives with hope for the confrontation after, in the last round, averting fasting of victories that had already lasted 11 matches in the season. At Vila Belmiro, the team had a goal from defender Wagner Palha to beat Grêmio in the final minutes of the game.

The victory made Santos breathe outside the Serie A relegation zone, however, the Z4 is still very close in the classification. And, as much as another victory is fundamental for Peixe’s current moment, Galo promises to complicate things a lot.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

The team has been unbeaten for 16 matches this season. Counting only Brasileirão, there are 17 games. No wonder, it leads the table with 53 points. The last defeat in the competition was against Santos, in the first round.

Regarding the team that won Grêmio, Peixe should only have one change. Suspended, Carlos Sánchez must give way to Jean Mota in midfield. Check out the lineup sketched by Fábio Carille in training this Tuesday: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Jean Mota, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Leave your comment