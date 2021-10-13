São Paulo director hammers out on hiring Benitez: ‘We don’t have cash’

Does Benitez stay in or leave São Paulo? The answer was given by the football director of the club, Carlos Belmonte, in an interview with the Estádio 97 program on Rádio Energia 97 FM in São Paulo. Belmonte was clear and direct when talking about the Argentine midfielder.

bliss was hired on loan earlier in the season. The bond ends in December. The player’s economic rights are linked to Argentina’s Independiente. To hire him definitively, Tricolor will have to pay out the amount of 3.2 million dollars (approximately R$ 17.7 million at the current price).



Belmonte stated that Benitez is a great player, who did very well in the Campeonato Paulista. The director also said that the athlete dropped in performance and lost space due to injuries he had. Belmonte then went straight by stating that there is no money to buy Benitez’s economic rights.

“We don’t have the cash to buy it permanently and that’s why we are working on extending your loan”, said Carlos Belmonte. São Paulo will try with Independiente to renew the contract for another year. If this is not possible, Benitez will be returned to the Argentine club.

Before defending São Paulo, the midfielder was on loan to Vasco. Independiente is hoping to sell the player. There is no information that there is another interested in the athlete at this time besides São Paulo. Therefore, borrowing it for another year can be a good option for both parties involved in the deal and also for the player. By December everything should be resolved.