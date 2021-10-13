São Paulo has less profit than Corinthians and Palmeiras at home

The fans’ return to Morumbi, in the 1-1 draw with Santos last Thursday, was not the way São Paulo wanted.

In addition to the result that kept Hernán Crespo’s team close to the relegation zone of Brasileirão, the number of people present in the stands was lower than expected. Even so, the club profited from the return of the public.

According to the Financial Bulletin of the match made available by CBF, the Tricolor São Paulo had revenue of R$ 393.4 thousand and an expense of R$ 334.6 thousand, guaranteeing R$ 58.8 thousand in profit. About 20 thousand tickets were made available, equivalent to 30% of the capacity of Morumbi, but the total audience of the classic was 5,529.

San-São’s average ticket was the most expensive in a Brazilian Championship match in the fans’ return to the stadiums. On average, São Paulo paid R$ 71.15 to go to Morumbi.

Rivals pocket more

The other rivals in the capital of São Paulo marketed average tickets at lower prices than São Paulo, but obtained greater profits. In the 3-1 victory over Bahia, last Tuesday, Corinthians earned R$ 168.2 thousand. With an average ticket of R$49.72, Neo Química Arena had 10,470 fans.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, profited R$ 202.8 thousand in the defeat by Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday, at Allianz Parque. With the average ticket costing R$ 60.59, Alviverde received the support of 8,884 people.

For the duel against Ceará, on Thursday, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo lowered ticket prices and anticipated the opening of the popular sector. The cheapest ticket will be worth R$ 20.00.