São Paulo opens dialogue with Independiente to expand Benítez’s loan | São Paulo

São Paulo opened talks with Independiente, from Argentina, to extend Martín Benítez’s loan to next year. The midfielder’s bond with Tricolor runs until December 2021.

In the current agreement, São Paulo has a call option valued at US$ 3 million (about R$ 16 million) to stay permanently with the player. However, the club is experiencing a serious financial crisis and is unable to pay this amount at the moment.

In addition, Benítez’s physical factor weighs heavily. During this season, the Argentinian has not been able to make a streak due to several problems of injuries and pain. In the last two games, for example, he played less than 30 minutes if the matches are added.

Benítez training at São Paulo

In all, Benítez has 31 games with the São Paulo shirt of the 57 possible in the season. Although it is an expressive number, the player has only three games in which he played during the 90 minutes.

Given this unknown in relation to physical fitness, an investment of this size is seen as risky by the board. The loan, in turn, would be a more viable way for the player himself to have more opportunities and show that he can be useful.

– Benítez did a first half, mainly in Paulistão, where he was elected the best player. Then he had injury problems, lost space in the squad. But he’s a big player. Let’s analyze month by month, we are already talking about the main possibility, which is another year of loan. We have a big cash problem, we don’t have the resources to make it possible (purchase) – said Carlos Belmonte, in an interview with Rádio Energia 97.

São Paulo has not yet sent an official proposal to Independiente with the request for the loan extension. The club has until the end of the year to adjust the issue.

Galeano is in a similar situation. The striker is on loan from Paraguay’s Rubio Ñu until the end of the year, with a purchase option valued at US$600,000 (about R$3 million). With no money for investment, São Paulo can try a new loan.

